This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies …
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditio…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 23% …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Thursday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 d…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Like Earth, the north and south poles of Mars have ice caps that grow and shrink with Mars’ seasons.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The …
Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's condi…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …