Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

