Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. …
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see h…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshin…
Park Hills's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should e…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Wi…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents…