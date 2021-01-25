Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.