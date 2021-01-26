 Skip to main content
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Wednesday, Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

