Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Wednesday, Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see h…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Park Hills's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should e…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshin…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. …
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Par…