Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
