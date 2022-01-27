Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
