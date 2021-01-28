This evening in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Friday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
