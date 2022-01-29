Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. 8 degrees is today's …
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees toda…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 deg…
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Coo…
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.