 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News