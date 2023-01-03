Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.