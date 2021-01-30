 Skip to main content
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy with light rain early. Thunder possible. Low 37F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

