Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy with light rain early. Thunder possible. Low 37F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Par…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 22 degrees is today's l…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. The area will see …
Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Wednes…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Frida…