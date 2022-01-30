For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
