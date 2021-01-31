For the drive home in Park Hills: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see h…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. There is a 37% chance of rain in…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. The area will see …
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Par…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 22 degrees is today's l…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Wednes…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
This evening in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Frida…