Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

