Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

