Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

