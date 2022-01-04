This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Park Hills Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.