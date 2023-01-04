Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.