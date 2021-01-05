Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.