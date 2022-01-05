Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . A 9-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
