Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph.