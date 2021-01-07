 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News