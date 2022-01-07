Park Hills's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
