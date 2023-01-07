Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.