 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News