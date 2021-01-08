 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Park Hills Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News