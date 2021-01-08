Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Park Hills Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.