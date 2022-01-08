Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Occasional rain. Thunder possible. Low near 35F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.