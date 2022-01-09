Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
