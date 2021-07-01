This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
