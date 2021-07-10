This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
