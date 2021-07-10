 Skip to main content
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

