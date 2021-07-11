This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The area w…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We will see a mix…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expec…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
For the drive home in Park Hills: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a sizzling ho…