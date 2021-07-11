Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.