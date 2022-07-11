Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.