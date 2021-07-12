For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
