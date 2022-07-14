This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. 65 degrees is…
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are exp…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. …
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a pe…
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.