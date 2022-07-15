Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. 65 degrees is…
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are exp…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking …
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and va…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high tempera…