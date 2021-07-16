For the drive home in Park Hills: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
