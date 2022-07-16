This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Sunday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
