This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The area w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. C…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll se…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high tempe…
For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high tempe…