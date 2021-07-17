Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.