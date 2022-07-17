 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Monday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

