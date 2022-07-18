Park Hills's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
