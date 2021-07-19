Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.