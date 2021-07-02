 Skip to main content
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

