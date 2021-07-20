Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.