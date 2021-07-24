This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Generally fair. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% chance of rain in th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clo…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll se…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings …
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees toda…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees…