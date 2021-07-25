This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees toda…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it …
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Generally fair. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high…