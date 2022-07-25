Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.