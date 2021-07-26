Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 95.92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.