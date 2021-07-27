Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.