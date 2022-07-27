Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 101. Today has the makings of a p…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 t…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 101. Today has the makings of a p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday.…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 t…
Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high …
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Park Hills folks should b…