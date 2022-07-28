This evening in Park Hills: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 101. Today has the makings of a p…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. You may want to s…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 101. Today has the makings of a p…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Park Hills folks should b…
Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high …