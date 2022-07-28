Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.