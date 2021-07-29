 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News