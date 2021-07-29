This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings …
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makin…
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 tho…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees toda…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 t…