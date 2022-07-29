This evening in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. You may want to s…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 101. Today has the makings of a p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Park Hills folks should b…
Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 101. Today has the makings of a p…