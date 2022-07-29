Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.