Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.